Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 07-18-2022

Screen shot of Apple Music Sessions page

Ozzy Osbourne's classic 1991 hit ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home," has been given a country music makeover by Carrie Underwood for her brand new Apple Music Sessions Live EP.

Carrie had this to say about her rendition of the Ozzy classic, "It's one of my all-time favorite songs. I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time."

Underwood recorded the special live session at Apple Music's Nashville studio that features a career spanning set including her 2012 Grammy winning song, "Blown Away", and the hit single, "Ghost Town", from her new album, "Denim & Rhinestones."

Check out a snippet of the Ozzy cover here and the full Apple Music Session here.

