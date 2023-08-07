Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood rocked the stage for the first of three stadium dates she is joining on the North American leg of Guns N' Roses World Tour 2023 at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB on Saturday night.



Underwood's eclectic set, backed by her stellar 8-piece band, included unique mash-ups and covers by some of Underwood's longtime rock inspirations such as Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Heart, while also covering other crowd-pleasing favorites by Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Motörhead. The enthusiastic crowd also sang along to Underwood's smash hits, as well as newer tracks from her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones.



During Guns N' Roses headlining set, Underwood joined the iconic rock legends for their classic hit "Sweet Child O' Mine," and was invited back again to the stage for the night's final number, the anthemic "Paradise City."



Underwood appears with Guns N' Roses again at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QE on August 8, and at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN on August 26.



Underwood made worldwide headlines last year when she welcomed Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose as a surprise special guest during her headlining performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April 2022. She joined the band onstage that summer for two songs during each of their July 1 and 2 shows at the UK's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Rose made another surprise appearance during the L.A. Crypto.com Arena stop on Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, earlier this year.



After completing her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March, Underwood resumed her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, which continues in September. She will star in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football this Fall, and recently launched her exclusive year-round channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, on SiriusXM. A deluxe edition of her Denim & Rhinestones album, featuring six new tracks, will be out September 22. Check out video here.

Related Stories

Carrie Underwood To Rock Sunday Night Football Opener

George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup

Carrie Underwood Kicks Off 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood Receives Grand Welcome To Celebrate Her Return To Las Vegas

More Carrie Underwood News