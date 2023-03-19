Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'

Video still from her induction speech

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde took to the social media last week to say that she does not want to be associated with her position in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The comments came during a week that Hole frontman Courtney Love and author Jessica Hopper called out the Cleveland institution for not having enough female representations among their inductees.

Hydre wrote on Facebook, "If anyone wants my position in the rock 'n' roll Hall of Fame they are welcome to it. I don't even wanna be associated with it. It's just more establishment backslapping. I got in a band so I didn't have to be part of all that.

"I was living a happy life in Rio when I got the call I was being inducted. My heart sank because I knew I'd have to go back for it as it would be too much of a kick in the teeth to my parents if I didn't. I'd upset them enough by then, so it was one of those things that would bail me out from years of disappointing them. ( like moving out of the USA and being arrested at PETA protests and my general personality ).

"Other than Neil Young's participation in the induction process, the whole thing was, and is, total bollocks. It's absolutely nothing to do with rock 'n' roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool.XCH"

Related Stories

Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)

Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Duff McKagan Joins Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic

The Pretenders Release 'You Can't Hurt A Fool' Video

More Pretenders News