Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall

(SRO) Following last year's sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their "Classic Tales Of Yes" tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA.
Look for the tour-which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music-to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).
Looking forward to the "Classic Tales of Yes" tour, STEVE HOWE said: "We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career."
"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," added GEOFF DOWNES.
The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue's reception/foyer area. His work-which also appears on the cover of MIRROR TO THE SKY-has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
MIRROR TO THE SKY features not one, but four tracks clocking in at over eight minutes, with the sweeping and cinematic title track coming in just shy of fourteen minutes. What's more, the tracks, like Yes' best, take the listener on a wide dynamically ranging journey of soundscapes which also showcase Steve Howe's dazzling guitars, Jon Davison's angelic, crystalline vocals, Billy Sherwood's deftly dancing bass, keyboard wizard Geoff Downes' impeccable sounds, exquisite melodies and fills, and Jay Schellen's masterfully controlled explosions, on drums. Jay Schellen, who has been touring with the band since 2016 as an additional drummer, was hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White role when White sadly passed away in 2022.
Thursday, September 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, September 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Sunday, September 24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Monday, September 25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Wednesday, September 27 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
Thursday, September 28 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre
Saturday, September 30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
Sunday, October 1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
Tuesday, October 3 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
Wednesday, October 4 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
Friday, October 6 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Sunday, October 8 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 10 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, October 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Friday, October 13 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
Monday, October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 17 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Thursday, October 19 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Showroom
Friday, October 20 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live
Sunday, October 22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Monday, October 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Thursday, October 26 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
Monday, October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 31 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
Friday, November 3 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Saturday, November 4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
