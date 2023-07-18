Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall

Tour poster

(SRO) Following last year's sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their "Classic Tales Of Yes" tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA.

Look for the tour-which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music-to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).



Looking forward to the "Classic Tales of Yes" tour, STEVE HOWE said: "We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career."



"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," added GEOFF DOWNES.



The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue's reception/foyer area. His work-which also appears on the cover of MIRROR TO THE SKY-has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

MIRROR TO THE SKY features not one, but four tracks clocking in at over eight minutes, with the sweeping and cinematic title track coming in just shy of fourteen minutes. What's more, the tracks, like Yes' best, take the listener on a wide dynamically ranging journey of soundscapes which also showcase Steve Howe's dazzling guitars, Jon Davison's angelic, crystalline vocals, Billy Sherwood's deftly dancing bass, keyboard wizard Geoff Downes' impeccable sounds, exquisite melodies and fills, and Jay Schellen's masterfully controlled explosions, on drums. Jay Schellen, who has been touring with the band since 2016 as an additional drummer, was hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White role when White sadly passed away in 2022.

Thursday, September 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, September 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sunday, September 24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Monday, September 25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

Thursday, September 28 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre

Saturday, September 30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Sunday, October 1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

Tuesday, October 3 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, October 4 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center

Friday, October 6 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Sunday, October 8 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 10 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall

Saturday, October 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, October 13 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Monday, October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 17 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Thursday, October 19 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Showroom

Friday, October 20 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

Sunday, October 22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

Monday, October 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Thursday, October 26 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

Monday, October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 31 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

Friday, November 3 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Saturday, November 4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

Related Stories

Classic Yes Album '90125' Fuels Jeb Wright's Debut Novel

John Wetton Memorial Concert To Be Livestreamed

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Johnny Cash Way Street Sign Unveiled In Nashville

More Yes News