Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch has announced dates for a spring tour of North America. The "No Stars Above" series in support of the Maryland band's latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", will open in Norfolk, VA on April 11 and wrap up May 18 in Sayreville, NJ.
"Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "This time we head out with our friends Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y'all out there!"
First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", the 2022 set was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD and produced/mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).
