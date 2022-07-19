Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'

Album cover art

Clutch have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach," on September 16th, 2022.

The new album was recorded at The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword).

So far, the band has already shared two tracks from the record, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", and "We Strive For Excellence". See the album tracklisting below:

Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

Slaughter Beach

Mountain Of Bone

Nosferatu Madre

Mercy Brown

We Strive For Excellence

Skeletons On Mars

Three Golden Horns

Jackhammer Our Names

