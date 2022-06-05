Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album

Cover art

(hennemusic) Clutch have expanded their Collector's Series vinyl reissue series with the re-release of their 2005 album, "Robot Hive/Exodus." Curated by bassist Dan Maines, the reissue is remastered and manufactured on 180-gram coloured vinyl, stored in extra heavy sleeves and limited to only 7,500 units worldwide. The gatefold jacket is printed on metallized polyester paper, and each album includes a numbered insert autographed by the band.

As an extra special element this 2xLP includes a 7" with two tracks: "What Would A Wookie Do?" and "Bottoms Up, Socrates". These two songs were originally among the 16 songs written and recorded for "Robot Hive/Exodus" back in 2005 but were left off the final album for time purposes.

"I'm very excited for the Clutch Collector's Series release of 'Robot Hive/Exodus'," says Maines. "With the additional 7" you can now hear the complete recording session remastered. We consistently play a number of these songs in our live sets every night, and have even dusted off a couple more for our current tour!"

Clutch launched the Collector's Series last year with a vinyl reissue of their 2004 classic, "Blast Tyrant", which was curated by drummer Jean-Paul Gaster

Get more details and watch the "Burning Beard" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream

News > Clutch