Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album

(hennemusic) Clutch have expanded their Collector's Series vinyl reissue series with the re-release of their 2005 album, "Robot Hive/Exodus." Curated by bassist Dan Maines, the reissue is remastered and manufactured on 180-gram coloured vinyl, stored in extra heavy sleeves and limited to only 7,500 units worldwide. The gatefold jacket is printed on metallized polyester paper, and each album includes a numbered insert autographed by the band.
As an extra special element this 2xLP includes a 7" with two tracks: "What Would A Wookie Do?" and "Bottoms Up, Socrates". These two songs were originally among the 16 songs written and recorded for "Robot Hive/Exodus" back in 2005 but were left off the final album for time purposes.
"I'm very excited for the Clutch Collector's Series release of 'Robot Hive/Exodus'," says Maines. "With the additional 7" you can now hear the complete recording session remastered. We consistently play a number of these songs in our live sets every night, and have even dusted off a couple more for our current tour!"
Clutch launched the Collector's Series last year with a vinyl reissue of their 2004 classic, "Blast Tyrant", which was curated by drummer Jean-Paul Gaster
Get more details and watch the "Burning Beard" video here.
Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)
Clutch Announce UK And European Tour
Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour
Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Queen Reach New Chart Milestone
Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals
Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month