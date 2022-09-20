Clutch Launched New Album With Livestream Concert From Baltimore

(hennemusic) Clutch launched their new studio album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", during a September 17th free live streamed concert from Baltimore, MD.
Delivered direct from Hammerjacks, the appearance saw the band present all but one song ("Mercy Brown") from the record, including the live debut of three tracks - "Mountain Of Bone", "Jackhammer Our Names", and "Three Golden Horns" - for fans in their home state.
Percussionist Mike Dillon joined Clutch for a pair of tunes during the encore to end the evening, including "In Walks Barbarella", one of four songs on which he appeared as part of the group's 2018 album, "Book Of Bad Decisions."
The live stream event was in sync with the September 16 release of the group's thirteenth studio set, which was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore and produced/mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).
Clutch launched a North American tour in support of the 2022 release this past week in Toronto, ON, with the series wrapping up October 16 in Chicago, IL.
Stream the concert video here.
Clutch Stream New Album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
