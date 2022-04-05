Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

(hennemusic) Clutch are premiering a video for their new single, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)." Clutch debuted the song - and others - during the 2021 fall leg of their 30 Years of Rock & Roll US Tour and it is expected to appear on the group's forthcoming album, which they completed late last year.
"Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as 'proof' that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks. It was, of course, nonsense," explains Neil Fallon.
"It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn't want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?).
"The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."
The group's thirteenth studio album will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions", which peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.
