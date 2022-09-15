Clutch To Perform New Album On Livestream

(hennemusic) Clutch will deliver a full album performance of their new record, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", during a free livestream from Baltimore, MD on Saturday, September 17.

The event lands in sync with the September 16 release of the group's thirteenth studio set, which was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore and produced/mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

Clutch will stream the live performance via their YouTube channel from the city's Hammerjacks club starting at 10pm EDT. The band launched their fall North American tour in support of "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" on September 13 in Toronto, ON; they'll next perform at the House Of Blues in Boston, MA on September 15.

