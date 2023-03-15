.

Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour

Bruce Henne | 03-14-2023

Clutch Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Clutch has expanded its North American tour with the addition of a new leg of summer dates.

The Maryland band - who will launch the No Stars Above series with shows in April and May - will spend the summer in Europe before returning to North America for more club gigs in support of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", in July and August.

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", Clutch recorded "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach" at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

Check out the new summer tour dates and get ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
