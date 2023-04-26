Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert

(hennemusic) Clutch is streaming the second package in their new live "PA Tapes" series in sync with its April 25 release. "When we released the first PA Tapes show from Copenhagen at the beginning of March, we thought that the Nashville show was next," says the band. "Then this happened...PA Tapes (Live at King's Head Inn, Norfolk, VA, 4/25/93) is available now on all digital platforms.
"Today, 4/25/23, marks the 30th anniversary of one of Clutch's earliest shows, recorded at the King's Head Inn in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 25th, 1993. This is a remarkable deep cut sure to delight diehard Clutch fans, the King's Head Inn held barely 100 rock fans and also saw the likes of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan grace the stage in its heyday."
The 10-song, 40-minute performance - which opens with the 1992 track "Passive Restraints" - features five songsthat would appear just four months later on Clutch's debut album, "Transnational Speedway League."
"This is a recording of our set at the legendary King's Head Inn in Norfolk, VA on April 25th, 1993," says Neil Fallon. "We had just finished recording 'Transnational Speedway League' and it was due to come out in September of that year. The night prior to this set, we had played in New York City at The Academy with Biohazard, Onyx, and Dog Eat Dog.
"We cleaned up this board tape as best we could. We also didn't edit out the moments in-between songs because, despite the abundance of noise and the low fidelity, we think it best captures the essence of what a Clutch show was like 30 years ago."
The Maryland band is currently playing dates on a newly-launched spring tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach."
Stream the 1993 Norfolk concert recording here.
Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour
Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour
Clutch Launch PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Copenhagen Concert Stream
