.

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert

Bruce Henne | 07-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch News Video still July 13, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Clutch has released a 2022 concert in Seattle, WA as the third package in their new live "PA Tapes" series. The 20-song performance mixes tracks from the Maryland band's extensive career alongside material from their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach."

The members of the group take turns choosing the setlist and, on this night - just a few weeks after the 2022 album was released - it was guitarist Tim Sult who laid out the evening's entertainment for fans.

With his characteristic sincerity and warmth, Sult invites fans to relive the electric atmosphere of that unforgettable show, commenting, "Check out our Seattle show at the Showbox from October 10th, 2022. It was a high energy, unhinged performance with a few technical issues but we managed to pull it off successfully. I hope you enjoy the show!"

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Launched in February, the series will total five or six edited and mastered digital only live shows.

Clutch are launching the new package with a rare cover of the vintage Black Sabbath tune, "Lord Of This World", from the iconic UK band's 1971 album, "Master Of Reality" - you can stream it here.

Related Stories
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert

Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert

Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour

More Clutch News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more

Day In Country

Shania Twain Expands 'Come On Over' For Reissues- Reba McEntire Announces Special Ryman Event- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Latest News

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar

The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand

Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires

Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event

The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book

Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert