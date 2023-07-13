Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert

Video still

(hennemusic) Clutch has released a 2022 concert in Seattle, WA as the third package in their new live "PA Tapes" series. The 20-song performance mixes tracks from the Maryland band's extensive career alongside material from their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach."

The members of the group take turns choosing the setlist and, on this night - just a few weeks after the 2022 album was released - it was guitarist Tim Sult who laid out the evening's entertainment for fans.

With his characteristic sincerity and warmth, Sult invites fans to relive the electric atmosphere of that unforgettable show, commenting, "Check out our Seattle show at the Showbox from October 10th, 2022. It was a high energy, unhinged performance with a few technical issues but we managed to pull it off successfully. I hope you enjoy the show!"

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Launched in February, the series will total five or six edited and mastered digital only live shows.

Clutch are launching the new package with a rare cover of the vintage Black Sabbath tune, "Lord Of This World", from the iconic UK band's 1971 album, "Master Of Reality" - you can stream it here.

