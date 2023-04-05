Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Clutch has extended its North American tour with the addition of a new leg of summer US dates.

The late summer run will see the Maryland band on the road in support of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", which they recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", the project also features the singles "We Strive For Excellence" and the title track.

Set to begin August 9 in Seattle, WA,Clutch will be joined on the third leg of the tour by Giovannie And The Hired Guns and Mike Dillon & Punkadelick.

Check out the tour dates and get ticket details here.

