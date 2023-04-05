.

Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour

Bruce Henne | 04-05-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Clutch has extended its North American tour with the addition of a new leg of summer US dates.

The late summer run will see the Maryland band on the road in support of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", which they recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", the project also features the singles "We Strive For Excellence" and the title track.

Set to begin August 9 in Seattle, WA,Clutch will be joined on the third leg of the tour by Giovannie And The Hired Guns and Mike Dillon & Punkadelick.

Check out the tour dates and get ticket details here.

Related Stories
Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour

Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour

Clutch Launch PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Copenhagen Concert Stream

Clutch Preview 2022 Copenhagen Show From PA Tapes Live Series

Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour

More Clutch News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Latest News

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video

Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

Gov't Mule Share 'Dreaming Out Loud' First Single From New Album

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

All-Star Jam Announced For Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park

The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'

Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video