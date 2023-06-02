Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition

Release promo

(hennemusic) Clutch is streaming a newly-released expanded version of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach." "Coming soon! Sunrise on Slaughter Beach 7" Box Set," shared the group on social media recently ahead of its arrival. "We call this limited release 'The Complete Edition'".

The package includes six hand-pressed 7" black vinyl records with three bonus tracks - "Boogeyman Blues", "Arts & Crafts" and "Railroad Daisies" - all of which were recorded during sessions for the 2022 record.

While each 7" is packaged in its own jacket, the box also contains a 7" turntable mat and an 8-page booklet.

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", Clutch recorded "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach" at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

Fresh off the spring leg of a North American tour in support of the record, the Maryland band will open a series of European dates with a June 7 appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival.

Watch Neil Fallon unbox the limited edition package and stream the full album here.

Related Stories

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert

Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour

Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour

More Clutch News