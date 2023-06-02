Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition

(hennemusic) Clutch is streaming a newly-released expanded version of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach." "Coming soon! Sunrise on Slaughter Beach 7" Box Set," shared the group on social media recently ahead of its arrival. "We call this limited release 'The Complete Edition'".
The package includes six hand-pressed 7" black vinyl records with three bonus tracks - "Boogeyman Blues", "Arts & Crafts" and "Railroad Daisies" - all of which were recorded during sessions for the 2022 record.
While each 7" is packaged in its own jacket, the box also contains a 7" turntable mat and an 8-page booklet.
First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", Clutch recorded "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach" at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).
Fresh off the spring leg of a North American tour in support of the record, the Maryland band will open a series of European dates with a June 7 appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival.
Watch Neil Fallon unbox the limited edition package and stream the full album here.
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert
Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
Clutch Extend No Stars Above North American Tour
Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer- Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'- more
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour- Kip Moore- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer
Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'
Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'
Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue
Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album
Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition
Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess