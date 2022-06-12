Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour

Tour poster

Coheed and Cambria, have announced that they've added Alkaline Trio as direct support on their massive 2022 North American summer headline tour which also features special guests Mothica.

Their camp shared the following details, "Deemed the A Window of The Waking Mind Tour, the run marks the band's first major headline tour in five years.

"The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12th and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more."

Alkaline Trio will be replacing Dance Gavin Dance, who were removed from the tour last week see story.

Jul 12 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jul 13 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Jul 15 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Jul 16 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

Jul 17 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Jul 23 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jul 24 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

Jul 26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Jul 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center

Jul 29 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Jul 30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Aug 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

Aug 2 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug 3 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Aug 6 - Chicago, IL - SeatGeek Stadium

Aug 7 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Aug 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Lot at The Complex

Aug 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine LA Outdoors

Aug 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug 14 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 16 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

Aug 17 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

