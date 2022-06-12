Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria, have announced that they've added Alkaline Trio as direct support on their massive 2022 North American summer headline tour which also features special guests Mothica.
Their camp shared the following details, "Deemed the A Window of The Waking Mind Tour, the run marks the band's first major headline tour in five years.
"The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12th and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more."
Alkaline Trio will be replacing Dance Gavin Dance, who were removed from the tour last week see story.
Jul 12 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Jul 13 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Jul 15 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jul 16 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
Jul 17 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Jul 23 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jul 24 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
Jul 26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Jul 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center
Jul 29 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Jul 30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Aug 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
Aug 2 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds
Aug 3 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
Aug 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Aug 6 - Chicago, IL - SeatGeek Stadium
Aug 7 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Aug 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Lot at The Complex
Aug 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine LA Outdoors
Aug 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug 14 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
Aug 16 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park
Aug 17 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
