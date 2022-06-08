Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour

Dance Gavin Dance have been removed from Coheed and Cambria's summer tour after frontman Tilian Pearson took a leave of absense from the group following sexual misconduct allegations that recently surfaced.
The band were planning to hit the road in support of their forthcoming album, "Jackpot Juicer", but they state that they are still planning to promote the record in other ways.
Pearson's leave of absence was the second big blow that Dance Gavin Dance has suffered this year. In April their longtime bass player Tim Feerick died unexpectedly.
On Tuesday, Coheed and Cambria shared their decision to remove DGD from their tour. They wrote, "Thank you for your Neverending support. After much internal conversation and consideration we have decided to
replace Dance Gavin Dance on the 'a window of the waking mind tour'.
"We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis I and subsequent summer tour.
Dance Gavin Dance shared, "We worked very hard on this album and are incredibly proud of it. We will start promoting its release again this week. There will be videos, promo photos, and upcoming magazine features with both Tim and Tilian. You have a choice in what you support, purchase and listen to. We hope that you still choose to support us.
"Dance Gavin Dance is a strong, resilient group-and though these past few months have broken our hearts and frustrated us to no end, we will continue with the album release, with the touring, and then after that, go work on the next one. We do it for the fans who appreciate it and because it's what we are all passionate about."
