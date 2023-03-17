Cole Swindell Shares 'Broken' Visualizer

Single art

(Warner Music Nashville) Cole Swindell have shared a visualizer video for his new single "Broken", which is the second release of three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album Stereotype Broken, due April 28.



Swindell is kicking off 2023 with several major award nominations, including a prestigious iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for "Country Song of the Year" for his multi-week No. 1 single "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.



The chart-topping country superstar is also nominated for two CMT Music Awards for "Male Video of the Year" ("She Had Me At Heads Carolina) and "CMT Performance Video of The Year" ("Never Say Never" with Lainey Wilson from 2022 CMT Music Awards). The CMT Music Awards will air LIVE from Austin, TX on Sunday, April 2nd at 8p/7c on CBS and stream on demand on Paramount +.



Swindell's current single, "Drinkaby," the first single release from Stereotype Broken, was released to radio in January and is already nearing the Top 30 on the country singles charts. "Drinkaby," written by Jon Pardi, Jordan Schmidt, HARDY and Hunter Phelps, follows three Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 singles from his fourth album Stereotype: "Never Say Never" featuring Lainey Wilson, "Single Saturday Night" and, most recently, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina," which remained in the Top 5 for 23 consecutive weeks.



Swindell's upcoming release, Stereotype Broken, caps the biggest year of his career to date. He has proven time and again that his hit-making, headlining, superstar status is multi-dimensional. The Tennessean called Swindell a "hard charging competitor armed with a mastery of the art of the craft, tirelessly looking for ways to improve his work." The Georgia native has offered fans the opportunity to experience the wide range of his talents as a songwriter, a recording artist and a headlining performing artist over the past nine years.



Swindell burst on to the scene with chart-topping, high-energy party anthems like "Chillin' It," "Ain't Worth The Whiskey" and "Let Me See Ya Girl" but quickly proved the depths of his songwriting and artistry with emotional ballads "You Should Be Here," "Middle of a Memory" and "Break Up In The End." More recently, he released his fiery powerhouse duet "Never Say Never" and again showed his uniquely talented songwriting with the twist on a '90s classic in "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour

More Cole Swindell News