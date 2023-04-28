Cole Swindell Shares 'Sad Ass Country Song' and Releases Deluxe Album

Cover art

(Warner Music Nashville) Cole Swindell releases his deluxe album, Stereotype Broken TODAY as well as the highly anticipated focus track and live show favorite, "Sad Ass Country Song." The tongue-in-cheek heartbreak song follows his most recent digital track release "Broken" and his current rising single "Drinkaby." Written by Swindell, Josh Miller, Matt Dragstrem and his long-time friend/ guitar player/bandmate Joel Hutsell, "Sad Ass Country Song" has quickly become a fan favorite on the road.

"I have always been a fan of sad country songs, and that's kind of how this song came to be," said Swindell. "We were sitting around talking about wanting to write a sad ass country song and I said, 'Why don't we just call it

'Sad Ass Country Song.'

"Being able to finish this project with a song written with one of my best friends and bandmate since day one - Joel Hutsell is extra special. Josh Miller and Matt Dragstrem are two of the best in town and I'm so proud to have them on it too. Thanks to Zach Crowell for making sure the production was perfect. This song is high on my list of favorites from Stereotype Broken."

Swindell releases this deluxe album on the heels of winning Country Song of the Year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" at the recent iHeart Music Awards and earning a pair of nominations at last month's CMT Music Awards. Just last week he received FIVE nominations for the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" as well as "She Had Me At Carolina [Remix]," which both appear on Stereotype Broken.

Swindell is scheduled to perform on the 58th ACM Awards, hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The ACM Awards will stream live for a global audience across 240+ territories exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Swindell is nominated for the following five ACM Awards::

Single of the Year "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Song of the Year (Artist, Songwriter) "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Visual Media of the Year "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Music Event of the Year "She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]" - with Jo Dee Messina (her first nomination in 22 years)

Related Stories

Cole Swindell Shares 'Broken' Visualizer

Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour

More Cole Swindell News