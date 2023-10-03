Cole Swindell Surprised With Gold and 3xPlatinum Honors

Photo courtesy Warner Music Nashville

(WMN) Cole Swindell was surprised Friday afternoon with plaques commemorating the RIAA GOLD certification of his fourth studio album, Stereotype, and a plaque commemorating the RIAA 3X PLATINUM certification of his chart-topping smash hit "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

He was joined in celebration by his Warner Music Nashville team, KP Entertainment, family and friends from country radio. Swindell capped the night with a massive performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to close out Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour.

2023 has been a career-defining year for Swindell. He recently received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" with Jo Dee Messina for the 57th CMA Awards on Nov. 8. In addition to taking home three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist) and a buzzworthy performance of "She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]" with Messina in May, he released his deluxe album Stereotype Broken. He won Country Song of the Year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" at the iHeart Music Awards, earned a pair of nominations at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and was nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the MusicRow Awards.

The Georgia native just wrapped his touring with his friend and co-writer on "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" Thomas Rhett for his Home Team Tour. Swindell will launch his own headlining Twelve Tour on October 12 in Fargo, ND.

Swindell's most recent Top-10 single "Drinkaby" follows three Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 singles from his fourth album Stereotype: "Never Say Never" with Lainey Wilson, "Single Saturday Night" and, most recently, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina," which remained in the Top 5 for 23 consecutive weeks.

