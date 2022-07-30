Collective Soul have shared a music video for their new single, "Cut The Cord". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Vibrating," which will arrive on August 12th.
Frontman Ed Roland said of the song for its online premiere, "you got to go to that point where you say we're not clicking on all cylinders but we'll get there, you know it's there because you had it before."
"Cut The Cord" is the second track that the band has shared from the upcoming album, following the release of the lead single, "All Our Pieces". Watch the video below:
Collective Soul's Disciplined Breakdown Expanded For 25th Anniversary
Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour
Collective Soul, Styx and Rob Thomas Lead New Season Of The Song
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour
Collective Soul Music and Merch
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Metallica Get Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video- Steven Adler Promises Classic Guns N' Roses Experience At Special Shows- more
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour- Maneskin- Smith/Kotzen- Incubus- more
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars
Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts
Collective Soul 'Cut The Cord' With New Video
Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'
Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Embattled' Video
Limited Edition Cliff Burton KnuckleBonz Statue Coming
Gibson Wins Injunction For Iconic Guitar Shapes and Trademarks
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video
John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song