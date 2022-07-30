Collective Soul 'Cut The Cord' With New Video

Collective Soul have shared a music video for their new single, "Cut The Cord". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Vibrating," which will arrive on August 12th.

Frontman Ed Roland said of the song for its online premiere, "you got to go to that point where you say we're not clicking on all cylinders but we'll get there, you know it's there because you had it before."

"Cut The Cord" is the second track that the band has shared from the upcoming album, following the release of the lead single, "All Our Pieces". Watch the video below:

