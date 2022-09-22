Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to launch a headline tour of select cities across the United States.
The tour is set to kick off on November 10th in Baton Rouge, LA at Chelsea's Live and will wrap up on November 27th in Grand Rapids, MI at The Pyramid Scheme.
Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl will be joining them on the trek as support, which comes as Corrosion Of Conformity celebrate their 40th anniversary. See the dates below:
11/10/2022 Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA
11/11/2022 Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL
11/12/2022 Snowblind Festival - Atlanta, GA
11/13/2022 Growlers - Memphis, TN
11/15/2022 Ace Of Cups - Columbus, OH
11/17/2022 Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC
11/18/2022 The Queen - Wilmington, DE
11/19/2022 Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, NH
11/20/2022 Reverb - Reading, PA
11/22/2022 The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
11/23/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL
11/25/2022 Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY
11/26/2022 Mr. Small's Theatre - Millvale, PA
11/27/2022 The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI
