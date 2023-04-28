Corrosion Of Conformity Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic

Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Corrosion Of Conformity have released a cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd track 'On The Hunt', taken from the illustrious Southern Rock band's third studio album Nuthin' Fancy, released in 1975. This cover version brings a singular C.O.C. swagger and sludge-laden groove to the classic track.

This 'On The Hunt' cover lands shortly before C.O.C. kick-off their forthcoming three week tour across the UK and Europe, set to include performances at Desertfest London, Desertfest Berlin, and Soulstone Gathering in Krakow.

Corrosion Of Conformity's Mike Dean commented, "This is our hard to find tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, a major influence of COC. With the recent passing of the great Gary Rossington, the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd , we thought it would be a good time to make this celebration of Skynyrd more widely available."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

UK / EU TOUR MAY 2023

01 May IE, Dublin - Academy

02 May UK, Glasgow - Garage

03 May UK, Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

04 May UK, Cardiff - The Globe

05 May UK, Manchester - Bread Shed

06 May UK, London - Desertfest

08 May DK, Copenhagen - Pumphuset

10 May FR, Paris - Petit Bain

11 May DE, Cologne - Luxor

12 May NL, Eindhoven - Dynamo

13 May DE, Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

15 May CH, Zurich - Dynamo

16 May DE, Munich - Backstage Halle

17 May AT, Vienna - Szene

18 May PL, Krakow - Soulstone Gathering Festival

20 May DE, Berlin - Desertfest

21 May BE, Brussels - Botanique

