Corrosion Of Conformity Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic

(Nuclear Blast) Corrosion Of Conformity have released a cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd track 'On The Hunt', taken from the illustrious Southern Rock band's third studio album Nuthin' Fancy, released in 1975. This cover version brings a singular C.O.C. swagger and sludge-laden groove to the classic track.
This 'On The Hunt' cover lands shortly before C.O.C. kick-off their forthcoming three week tour across the UK and Europe, set to include performances at Desertfest London, Desertfest Berlin, and Soulstone Gathering in Krakow.
Corrosion Of Conformity's Mike Dean commented, "This is our hard to find tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, a major influence of COC. With the recent passing of the great Gary Rossington, the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd , we thought it would be a good time to make this celebration of Skynyrd more widely available."
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
UK / EU TOUR MAY 2023
01 May IE, Dublin - Academy
02 May UK, Glasgow - Garage
03 May UK, Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
04 May UK, Cardiff - The Globe
05 May UK, Manchester - Bread Shed
06 May UK, London - Desertfest
08 May DK, Copenhagen - Pumphuset
10 May FR, Paris - Petit Bain
11 May DE, Cologne - Luxor
12 May NL, Eindhoven - Dynamo
13 May DE, Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
15 May CH, Zurich - Dynamo
16 May DE, Munich - Backstage Halle
17 May AT, Vienna - Szene
18 May PL, Krakow - Soulstone Gathering Festival
20 May DE, Berlin - Desertfest
21 May BE, Brussels - Botanique
