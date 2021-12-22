Creedence Clearwater Revival Scored Their Very First No. 1 Single 2021 In Review

Creedence Clearwater Revival earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after they scored their very first No. 1 hit single after their classic 1971 song "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" claimed the top spot on the Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales Chart for two consecutive weeks.
Their singles "Bad Moon Rising" reached No. 9 and "Fortunate Son" claimed the No. 10 spot on the Rock Digital Song Sales Top Ten, which all follow Craft Recordings' recent release of "The Studio Albums Collection" deluxe box set.
Sig Sigworth, President of Craft Recordings, had this to say, "After fifty plus years, the legacy of Creedence Clearwater Revival continues to grow, as new generations of fans discover their rich and timeless catalog.
"The band's success is reflected not only in this astounding #1 chart position and the recent RIAA certifications, but also in the surge of subscribers, monthly listeners and continued synch requests."
Watch the "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" video below:
