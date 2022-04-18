Crown The Empire Launching The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Crown The Empire have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour across the U.S. that will feature support from D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive, and Until I Wake.
The trek is set to kick off on May 30th in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theater and will wrap up on July 3rd in San Antonio, TX at the Vibes Event Center.
They had the following to say about the tour, "We are so excited to play The Fallout in its entirety for the fans who've stuck with us over the past decade.
"On this tour, we'll be recreating the world from our debut album by bringing the most production & lighting we've ever brought out on the road. Get ready to experience a show from us as you've never seen before.
"Joining us on stage will be special guests D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive, and Until I Wake. We can't wait to see all of you across the United States this summer! Grab your tickets & VIP now before they sell out."
The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour
May 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
May 31 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
June 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
June 4 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
June 6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
June 7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
June 8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
June 9 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
June 12 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
June 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
June 15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
June 18 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
June 21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
June 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
June 24 - Reading, PA - Reverb
June 25 - Boston, MA - Paradise
June 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
June 28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
June 29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
July 1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
