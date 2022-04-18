Crown The Empire Launching The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Tour poster

Crown The Empire have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour across the U.S. that will feature support from D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive, and Until I Wake.

The trek is set to kick off on May 30th in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theater and will wrap up on July 3rd in San Antonio, TX at the Vibes Event Center.

They had the following to say about the tour, "We are so excited to play The Fallout in its entirety for the fans who've stuck with us over the past decade.

"On this tour, we'll be recreating the world from our debut album by bringing the most production & lighting we've ever brought out on the road. Get ready to experience a show from us as you've never seen before.

"Joining us on stage will be special guests D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive, and Until I Wake. We can't wait to see all of you across the United States this summer! Grab your tickets & VIP now before they sell out."

The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour

May 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

May 31 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

June 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

June 4 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

June 6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

June 7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

June 8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

June 9 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 12 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

June 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

June 15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

June 18 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

June 21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

June 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

June 24 - Reading, PA - Reverb

June 25 - Boston, MA - Paradise

June 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

June 28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June 29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

July 1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

