Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles Teaming Up For Spring Tour

Cult Of Luna have announced that they will be teaming up with Russian Circles next spring when they will be launching a coheadlining tour of Europe.
The Euro tour is set to kick off on March 17th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Store Vega and will wrap up on March 31st in Warsaw, Poland at Progresja. Cult of Luna celebrated the announcement by sharing a special 25-minute recap video of their 2022 touring.
Johannes Persson had this to say, "Not knowing what to expect when we got out from our unexpected and involuntary hiatus, we were blown away by the numbers of people that came to see us.
"The love we received was truly moving and it felt like the tour just started when it was over. But time moves quickly and soon it's time to get out again.
"In these chaotic conditions that the world is in right now, we can't do much than trust in music as a rewarding constant. A tool of power and comfort. We hope to see you out there next year."
Watch the video and see the new tour dates below:
03/17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega
03/18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
03/19 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
03/20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
03/21 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
03/22 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
03/23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
03/24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
03/25 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
03/27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena - Grobe Halle
03/28 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
03/29 - Prague, Poland - Roxy
03/30 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio
03/31 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
