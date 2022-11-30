Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles Teaming Up For Spring Tour

Tour poster

Cult Of Luna have announced that they will be teaming up with Russian Circles next spring when they will be launching a coheadlining tour of Europe.

The Euro tour is set to kick off on March 17th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Store Vega and will wrap up on March 31st in Warsaw, Poland at Progresja. Cult of Luna celebrated the announcement by sharing a special 25-minute recap video of their 2022 touring.

Johannes Persson had this to say, "Not knowing what to expect when we got out from our unexpected and involuntary hiatus, we were blown away by the numbers of people that came to see us.

"The love we received was truly moving and it felt like the tour just started when it was over. But time moves quickly and soon it's time to get out again.

"In these chaotic conditions that the world is in right now, we can't do much than trust in music as a rewarding constant. A tool of power and comfort. We hope to see you out there next year."

Watch the video and see the new tour dates below:

03/17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

03/18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

03/19 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

03/20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

03/21 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

03/22 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

03/23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

03/24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

03/25 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

03/27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena - Grobe Halle

03/28 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

03/29 - Prague, Poland - Roxy

03/30 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio

03/31 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

Related Stories

Cult of Luna Streaming New Album 'The Long Road North'

Cult Of Luna Cancel Spring Tour Due To Pandemic

Cult of Luna Stream New Single 'Into The Night'

PG.Lost (Ghost/Cult Of Luna) Release 'Shelter' Video

Cult Of Luna Music and Merch

News > Cult Of Luna