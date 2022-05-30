.

Dan Reed Network Release 'Homegrown' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-30-2022

Dan Reed Network Release 'Homegrown' Video
Single art

Dan Reed Network have released a music video for their new single "Homegrown". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Let's Hear It For The King", which is set to hit stores on June 17th.

"This is the heaviest, funkiest and most melodic DRN album to date," says Dan Reed. "These songs are the strongest representation of the band's sound that we've ever created. You have been warned!"

He adds, "The new album snarls and bites. We wanted to cut our teeth alongside some young, high-energy bands, so who better than Reckless Love and Collateral. Those boys can rock. Anyone who's seen DRN live knows that's where we come to life. We're ready to deliver a lot of energy and give the audience a direct shot of funk n' roll!" Watch the video below:

