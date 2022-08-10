Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart

Dance Gavin Dance have scored their first top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart after their new album, "Afterburner", entered the chart at No. 8.
The album also topped the Top Alternative and Top Rock charts, landed at No. 2 on the Top Vinyl chart, No. 3 on Top Album Chart and No. 5 on Top Album Sales Chart.
They had this to say, "Thirty-three thousand total albums sold in the first week! Thank you for tremendously supporting 'Jackpot Juicer,' our 10th studio album.
"This has been our highest charting album to date and the first time that Dance Gavin Dance has entered the Billboard Top Ten--a huge accomplishment for any artist.
"Thank you for sticking with us. This album and its success is forever dedicated to the memory of Tim Feerick."
Dance Gavin Dance Celebrate New Album With 'Feels Bad Man' Video
Dance Gavin Dance Share 'Cream Of The Crop' Visualizer
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video
Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Music and Merch
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern
Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart
Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency
Pixies Open 'Vault Of Heaven' With New Video
Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video
Blackie Lawless Celebrates W.A.S.P.'s Live Return
Cody Jinks Leads Lineup For Rebels & Renegades Music Festival