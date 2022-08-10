.

Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart

Keavin Wiggins | 08-09-2022

Dance Gavin Dance Chart debut promo
Chart debut promo

Dance Gavin Dance have scored their first top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart after their new album, "Afterburner", entered the chart at No. 8.

The album also topped the Top Alternative and Top Rock charts, landed at No. 2 on the Top Vinyl chart, No. 3 on Top Album Chart and No. 5 on Top Album Sales Chart.

They had this to say, "Thirty-three thousand total albums sold in the first week! Thank you for tremendously supporting 'Jackpot Juicer,' our 10th studio album.

"This has been our highest charting album to date and the first time that Dance Gavin Dance has entered the Billboard Top Ten--a huge accomplishment for any artist.

"Thank you for sticking with us. This album and its success is forever dedicated to the memory of Tim Feerick."

News > Dance Gavin Dance

