Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away

Social media capture

Dance Gavin Dance shared the sad news with fans on Thursday (April 14th) that bass player Tim Feerick, passed away on Wednesday. A cause of death was not revealed.

The band shared the following statement via social media, "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night.

"We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss. We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them."

