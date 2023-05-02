Dance Gavin Dance Announce Swanfest 2023

Event poster

() Following the huge, sell-out success of Swanfest 2022, the one-day festival headlined and curated by Dance Gavin Dance, has today announced the festival's first ever East Coast edition, taking place at Mann Center, in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, October 1st.

The festival's third year marks the first-ever East Coast Swanfest and will feature a robust package of amazing bands (TBA in the coming weeks) alongside Dance Gavin Dance.



Dance Gavin Dance will perform an extended set containing a diverse collection of their catalog, including some rarely played songs, the classic bangers, and select tunes from their highly acclaimed latest release, "Jackpot Juicer."

Speaking on today's announcement, Will Swan of Dance Gavin Dance shares: "We're excited to bring Swanfest to the east coast for the first time. It means a lot to have so much support from our fans that we can create this experience and bring together a diverse community of music lovers for one epic night."

Since their inception in 2005, Dance Gavin Dance has steadily built a huge cult following. Blending complex instrumentation with huge poppy choruses and raw, aggressive screams, they have fathered an entire genre of their own characterized by their signature combination of elements of post-hardcore, math-rock, progressive-rock, and post-rock. This has become aptly named 'Swancore' after the band's virtuoso guitarist, Will Swan and his record label Blue Swan Records.

This was the inspiration for the first-ever Swanfest which took place in 2019 at City National Grove of Anaheim. Headlined and curated by Dance Gavin Dance, the event was a phenomenal sell-out success, seeing over 7,000 fans in attendance - a rare feat for a festival in its first year. For its triumphant return in 2022, Swanfest took over Heart Health Park, in Dance Gavin Dance's hometown of Sacramento, CA - this time seeing 11,000 fans in attendance.

General admission tickets available on Friday, May 5th, with a limited-time early bird pricing of $59.99 from DGDSwanfest.com.

