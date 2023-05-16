Dance Gavin Dance Announce The Jackpot Juicer US Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance have today announced "The Jackpot Juicer US Tour" which will be hitting 27 cities across the US to accompany their upcoming album of the same name. The tour will feature support from SiM, Rain City Drive, and Within Destruction.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local time at DanceGavinDanceBand.com.

Jackpot Juicer was released in April of 2021 and scored Dance Gavin Dance their highest charting postion on the Billboard Top 200 to date. The album saw the band hit their first ever Top Ten debut, entering the Top 200 at #8 with over 33,500 album equivalent sales. The album also hit the #1 spot across the Top Alternative and Top Rock charts, #2 on the Top Vinyl chart, #3 on Top Album Chart and #5 on Top Album Sales Chart.



Speaking on today's announcement, Dance Gavin Dance drummer, Matt Mingus shares: "It brings us great pleasure to announce The Jackpot Juicer US Tour 2023. This monster of a tour will be coming to a city near you this Summer and Fall.

"We are really excited about the bands from all over the world that will be joining us on the road. Those artist will include SIM from Japan. Then we have Rain City Drive from here at home in the US. And last but not least, Within Destruction from Europe/Taiwan.

"The setlist we are planning will consist of a hefty amount of songs from Jackpot Juicer. With tracks from the album we have never performed live before. As well as a number of our popular songs you have all grown to appreciate over the years. We are hoping this mixture of songs will make for an enjoyable performance for both old and new fans a like.

"This super eclectic mix of music will surely make for an awesome evening you won't want to miss out on. We are all really looking forward to seeing your smiling faces from the stage and can't wait to put on a great show for you all."

Beginning at the end of August, "The Jackpot Juicer US Tour" will kick off in Tempe on August 24th and travel throughout 26 further cities ending in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre on October 4th. Fans can also see Dance Gavin Dance at upcoming US festivals, including the band's very own one-day festival, Swanfest, on October 1st. This year's Swanfest marks the first ever East Coast edition, which will feature a special extended set from the band as well as performances from Periphery, Set It Off, SiM, Rain City Drive, Stolas, Within Destruction, Body Thief and Dwellings. Full 2023 routing below.

THE JACKPOT JUICER US TOUR

w/ SiM, Rain City Drive, and Within Destruction

*Non Live Nation date

+No SiM

August 24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre*

August 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

August 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall*

August 29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO*

August 30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September 1 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

September 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center*

September 3 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

September 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At The Moody Theater

September 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*

September 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

September 9 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum*

September 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City*

September 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

September 13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 15 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon*

September 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

September 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

September 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

September 21 - Chicago, IL - Radius*

September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II*

September 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

September 27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*+

October 4 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre*+

FALL FESTIVAL DATES

September 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October 6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

SWANFEST 2023

October 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

