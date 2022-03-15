Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren Add Second Leg To U.S. Tour

Daryl Hall has added a second leg to his first upcoming U.S. spring tour, which is his solo trek in a decade that will be feature support from Todd Rundgren.

The Hall & Oats frontman, who made headlines last week after he revealed that he was asked to replace David Lee Roth in Van Halen, will be launching the tour in support of his forthcoming solo retrospective, "BeforeAfter" (out April 1st).

The new leg is scheduled to kick off on May 12th at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA and will conclude on May 22nd in Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. See the dates for both legs below:

1st Leg

April 1 - Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

April 3 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

April 5 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

April 7 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

April 9 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 11 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

April 14 - Carnegie Hall - New York, NY

April 16 - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor - National Harbor, MD



2nd Leg

May 12 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

May 14 - Golden Gate Theatre - San Francisco, CA

May 16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

May 18 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

May 20 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

May 22 - - Austin, TX

