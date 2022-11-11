David Bowie's 'Queen Bitch' Streaming From Divine Symmetry Box Set

Cover art

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is sharing a demo version of "Queen Bitch" ahead of the November 25 release of an expansive box set called "Divine Symmetry" featuring unreleased material from the year leading up the release of his late 1971 album, "Hunky Dory."

Bowie's team describe the "Queen Bitch" demo as "a laid-back affair with possibly more of a Velvets' 'Loaded' feel than the full swagger of the 'Hunky Dory' version."

The track is one of 16 song demos on the first disc of "Divine Symmetry", a 4-CD/Blu-Ray and digital equivalent package - subtitled "An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory" - that also contains BBC radio sessions and live and studio recordings, including 48 previously unreleased tracks/demos from the period, and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.

Two books accompany "Divine Symmetry": a 100-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos alongside a 60-page replica composite of Bowie's notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes and set lists.

"Hunky Dory" followed 1970's "The Man Who Sold The World" as Bowie' fourth studio album; the project delivered classic tracks like "Changes", "Oh! You Pretty Things", "Andy Warhol" and "Life On Mars?"

Listen to the "Queen Bitch" demo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie 1972 UK TV Performance Of Queen Bitch Streaming

David Bowie 'Hunky Dory' Era Box Set Announced

Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video Released

David Bowie World Fan Convention Special Guests Announced

David Bowie Music and Merch

News > David Bowie