David Bowie's 'Queen Bitch' Streaming From Divine Symmetry Box Set

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is sharing a demo version of "Queen Bitch" ahead of the November 25 release of an expansive box set called "Divine Symmetry" featuring unreleased material from the year leading up the release of his late 1971 album, "Hunky Dory."
Bowie's team describe the "Queen Bitch" demo as "a laid-back affair with possibly more of a Velvets' 'Loaded' feel than the full swagger of the 'Hunky Dory' version."
The track is one of 16 song demos on the first disc of "Divine Symmetry", a 4-CD/Blu-Ray and digital equivalent package - subtitled "An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory" - that also contains BBC radio sessions and live and studio recordings, including 48 previously unreleased tracks/demos from the period, and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
Two books accompany "Divine Symmetry": a 100-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos alongside a 60-page replica composite of Bowie's notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes and set lists.
"Hunky Dory" followed 1970's "The Man Who Sold The World" as Bowie' fourth studio album; the project delivered classic tracks like "Changes", "Oh! You Pretty Things", "Andy Warhol" and "Life On Mars?"
