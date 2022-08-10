David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden

David Nail has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall to launch his Story To Tell Tour that will feature support from special guest Tyler Braden.
The tour will be kicking off on October 5th in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theatre and the announced dates run through November 12th in Cedar Park, TX and The Haute Spot.
More dates are still to be announced and Nail has three shows that will not include Tyler Braden: September 16th in Denver, November 4th in Iowa City and November 5th in Brighton, MI.
Story To Tell Tour Dates:
Sept. 16 - Denver, Colo. - Grizzly Rose *
Oct. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 7 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - House of Blues
Oct. 8 - Charleston, S.C. - The Riviera
Oct. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone
Oct. 13 - Bloomington, Ind. - The Bluebird
Oct. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse
Oct. 15 - Rootstown, Ohio - Dusty Armadillo
Oct. 16 - Jeffersonville, Ind. - The Jefferson
Oct. 29 - Jackson, Tenn. - Hub City Brewing Co.
Nov. 4 - Iowa City, Iowa - First Avenue Club*
Nov. 5 - Brighton, Mich. - Brighton Center for the Performing Arts*
Nov. 11 - New Braunfels, Tex. - Texas Ski Ranch
Nov. 12 - Cedar Park, Tex. - The Haute Spot
