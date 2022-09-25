Dayseeker Share 'Dreamstate' Visualizer

Dayseeker have revealed a visualizer video for their new single "Dreamstate." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Dark Sun", which will arrive on November 4th.
Frontman Rory Rodriguez had this to say about the song, "'Dreamstate' is about my experiences in dreaming of my father, who passed last July and truly feeling like we were communicating while it was happening. It was a beautiful thing to experience on one hand... but also very heartbreaking and disorienting with my sense of reality on the other."
Rory said of the album, "Dark Sun is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years. Most of it is written about my father's passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it." Watch the video below:
