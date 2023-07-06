Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Southern California's Dayseeker will embark on a headline tour this September. The tour kicks off September 1 in Lubbock, Texas, and runs through September 24 in the band's native Southern California.

Silent Planet and Moxy the Band will support. All dates are below, including festival appearances at Rocklahoma and Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Tickets of on sale on Friday, July 7 at 10 am local time.

DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:

WITH SILENT PLANET + MOXY THE BAND:

9/1 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

9/2 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

9/3 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge

9/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

9/6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

9/8 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

9/10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

9/12 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy - Mahall's

9/13 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

9/15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

9/17 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

9/19 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9/20 - Tacoma, WA - ALMA

9/22 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub

9/23 - Reno, NV - Ranch House

9/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

*Festival Date

