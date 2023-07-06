.

Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour

07-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dayseeker News Tour poster July 06, 2023
Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Southern California's Dayseeker will embark on a headline tour this September. The tour kicks off September 1 in Lubbock, Texas, and runs through September 24 in the band's native Southern California.

Silent Planet and Moxy the Band will support. All dates are below, including festival appearances at Rocklahoma and Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Tickets of on sale on Friday, July 7 at 10 am local time.

DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:
WITH SILENT PLANET + MOXY THE BAND:
9/1 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
9/2 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*
9/3 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge
9/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre
9/6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
9/8 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place
9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
9/10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
9/12 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy - Mahall's
9/13 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
9/15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
9/17 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
9/19 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
9/20 - Tacoma, WA - ALMA
9/22 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub
9/23 - Reno, NV - Ranch House
9/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
*Festival Date

Related Stories
Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour

Dayseeker Share 'Dreamstate' Visualizer

Dayseeker To Play 'Sleeptalk' Album In Full On Spring Headline Tour

More Dayseeker News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- U2 Celebrating 'Zooropa' 30th Anniversary With Livestream and Special Reissue- more

Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour- Rammstein's 'Deutschland' Given EDM Makeover By Front Line Assembly- Peter Gabriel- more

Day In Country

Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week No. 1 With 'Next Thing You Know'- All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose

Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07