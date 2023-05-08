Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video

(Atom Splitter) Southern California's Dayseeker dropped their new album Dark Sun last fall via Spinefarm. Get the record, which has been streamed 75 million times since release, here.
Today, the band has shared the video for the gorgeously emotive single "Homesick." The deceptively simple video finds the band in performance mode in an expansive space that can barely contain the emotional heft of the lyrics or the melodic power of the song's instrumentation.
"'Homesick' is Dayseeker's honest attempt at writing something happier," says singer Rory Rodriguez. "After my father's passing, I was in a rut for a while and there was just this one person that made me feel like it was okay to smile and breathe through one of the darkest periods of my life. Someone that feels like home."
Dayseeker remain on the road in support of Dark Sun, with shows selling out in the UK, U.S., Australia, and beyond.
"The UK holds a very special place in our hearts," the band says. "We haven't played there as a full band in 8+ years, so seeing that the entire tour is on the verge of selling out is a warm welcome back for Dayseeker."
Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour
Dayseeker Share 'Dreamstate' Visualizer
Dayseeker To Play 'Sleeptalk' Album In Full On Spring Headline Tour
Dayseeker Share 'Burial Plot (Reimagined)' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video