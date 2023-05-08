Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video

(Atom Splitter) Southern California's Dayseeker dropped their new album Dark Sun last fall via Spinefarm. Get the record, which has been streamed 75 million times since release, here.

Today, the band has shared the video for the gorgeously emotive single "Homesick." The deceptively simple video finds the band in performance mode in an expansive space that can barely contain the emotional heft of the lyrics or the melodic power of the song's instrumentation.

"'Homesick' is Dayseeker's honest attempt at writing something happier," says singer Rory Rodriguez. "After my father's passing, I was in a rut for a while and there was just this one person that made me feel like it was okay to smile and breathe through one of the darkest periods of my life. Someone that feels like home."

Dayseeker remain on the road in support of Dark Sun, with shows selling out in the UK, U.S., Australia, and beyond.

"The UK holds a very special place in our hearts," the band says. "We haven't played there as a full band in 8+ years, so seeing that the entire tour is on the verge of selling out is a warm welcome back for Dayseeker."

