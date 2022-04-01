Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer when they will be launching a tour of U.S. venues including some stadiums.
This trek marks the seventh tour from Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti since they formed together as Dead & Company back in 2015.
They will be kicking off the tour on June 11th in Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium and will conclude the trek on With two nights in New York City at Citi Field on July 15th and 16th.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10 AM local time through deadandcompany.com. See the dates below:
Dead & Company 2022 Tour:
Sat Jun 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Mon Jun 13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 17 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
Sat Jun 18 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
Tue Jun 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Fri Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sat Jun 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Tue Jun 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wed Jun 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 02 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Tue Jul 05 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Wed Jul 06 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC
Fri Jul 08 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Tue Jul 12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 15 - New York, NY - Citi Field
Sat Jul 16 - New York, NY - Citi Field
