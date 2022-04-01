Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Tour poster

Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer when they will be launching a tour of U.S. venues including some stadiums.

This trek marks the seventh tour from Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti since they formed together as Dead & Company back in 2015.

They will be kicking off the tour on June 11th in Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium and will conclude the trek on With two nights in New York City at Citi Field on July 15th and 16th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10 AM local time through deadandcompany.com. See the dates below:



Dead & Company 2022 Tour:

Sat Jun 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Mon Jun 13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 17 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

Sat Jun 18 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

Tue Jun 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wed Jun 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 02 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Tue Jul 05 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jul 06 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

Fri Jul 08 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Tue Jul 12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 15 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sat Jul 16 - New York, NY - Citi Field

