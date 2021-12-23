Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Festival To Be Livestreamed

Even though Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Festival early next month has completely sold out, fans that were unable to get tickets will still be able to stream the band's performances.
The band's annual event will be taking place January 13th through 16th, 2022 at the Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico and Nugs.net have announced that they will be livestreaming all six shows from the event.
They advise that "HD passes are now available, for single nights as well as a discounted bundle for the run of shows." Fans can purchase passes here.
Back in April, after tickets for the event sold out, the band announced that they may add an additional weekend, but that did not appear to pan out. They said at the time, "As many of you know by now, the demand for Playing in the Sand 2022 has been unprecedented. The event is now sold out.
"For that reason we are exploring options that would allow us to satisfy as much of the demand as possible. These options include potentially adding an additional weekend of Playing in the Sand 2022."
