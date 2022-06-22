Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park

(Ashton-Magnuson Media) The full daily music lineup for Punk In The Park, headlined by Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys, has been announced for the November 5 & 6 event at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, CA which features over 30 bands along with craft beer tasting.
The newly added bands include Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils, 7Seconds, Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, Good Riddance, Subhumans, Swingin' Utters, Dead Boys, Pulley, The Briefs, Beach Rats, Love Canal and Urethane.
Single day tickets for the second annual Punk In The Park go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInThePark.com. Weekend tickets are on sale now.
The daily music lineup for Punk In The Park is as follows (subject to change):
Saturday, November 5: Bad Religion, Face To Face, Dead Kennedys, The Adolescents, 7Seconds, Manic Hispanic, Subhumans, The Bronx, The Flatliners, Dead Boys, The Briefs, Love Canal, Bad Cop / Bad Cop, Suzi Moon, TV Party
Sunday, November 6: Dropkick Murphys, The Bouncing Souls, The Murder City Devils, Anti-Flag, Agent Orange, Good Riddance, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Swingin' Utters, CH3, Pulley, Beach Rats, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, Urethane
