Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single

Diamond Star Halos cover art

Def Leppard have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Fire It Up". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Diamond Star Halos", which is set to be released May 27th.



They have also announced special plans for the release of the video for the track next Thursday, May 26th. They will premiere the music video for 'Fire It Up', followed by a YouTube Premiere-exclusive afterparty.

The afterparty will feature the group engaging in discussion about their new album Diamond Star Halos. Fans can set reminders for the music video premiere here and get more details on how to join the afterparty.

