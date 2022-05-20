.

Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single

Michael Angulia | 05-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Diamond Star Halos cover art
Diamond Star Halos cover art

Def Leppard have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Fire It Up". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Diamond Star Halos", which is set to be released May 27th.

They have also announced special plans for the release of the video for the track next Thursday, May 26th. They will premiere the music video for 'Fire It Up', followed by a YouTube Premiere-exclusive afterparty.

The afterparty will feature the group engaging in discussion about their new album Diamond Star Halos. Fans can set reminders for the music video premiere here and get more details on how to join the afterparty.

Related Stories
Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single

Def Leppard To Play Club Show To Celebrate New Album

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot

Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want' Lyric Video

Def Leppard Share New Single 'Take What You Got'

News > Def Leppard

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more

Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more

Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Box Sets: Popul Vuh

Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois

John Waite - Anything

Latest News

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single

Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video

Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday

ZZ Top Release Raw Tube Snake Bobbie Video

Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye

Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil

Singled Out: Valerian Sun's The Burnout