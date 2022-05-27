Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are debuting a video for "Fire It Up", the latest single from their new album, 'Diamond Star Halos." The song follows "Kick" and "Take What You Want" as the third preview to the band's twelfth studio record, which was issued today, May 27.
"Diamond Star Halos" mixes the UK band's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.
The project marks the group's first full studio release since their self-titled 2015 album. Def Leppard will launch a US stadium tour with Motley Crue in Atlanta, GA on June 16. Watch the new video here.
