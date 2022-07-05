.

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Fire It Up' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-05-2022

Def Leppard Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard take fans behind the scenes of the making of a video for the "Diamond Star Halos" track, "Fire It Up." The song followed "Kick" and "Take What You Want" as the third single from the group's recently-released twelfth studio record.

"Diamond Star Halos" mixes the UK band's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

The project marks the group's first full studio release since their self-titled 2015 album. Go behind the scenes with the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

