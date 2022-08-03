Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are recapping the end of the first leg of their summer tour with Motley Crue with the release of new behind the scenes video from the road.

"Join the 8th episode of 'Behind The Stadium Tour' recapping the last few shows of the first leg of The Stadium Tour in Milwaukee, Kansas City, and Denver!," says the band. "We'll see you back on the road in Boston!"

The 2022 series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and will resume with August 5 and 6 shows at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

Def Leppard are on tour in support of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; the package mixes the UK band's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

This week also marks the 35th anniversary of the release of Def Leppard's 1987 album smash, "Hysteria." Stream the latest behind the scenes video from tour here.

