Def Leppard Recap Latest Stadium Tour Shows

Bruce Henne | 07-18-2022

Def Leppard Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are recapping the latest shows in their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue with the release of new behind the scenes video from the road.

The sixth episode in the 2022 series sees the group performing in Detroit, MI and Hershey, PA, while sharing more guitar stories, a new song on the set list, and a guest appearance by Joe Elliott with Billy Joel.

The Stadium Tour - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and will continue with a July 19 date in Kansas City, MO and a July 21 gig in Denver, CO that will wrap up the first leg of the series.

Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

Check out the new video package from the tour here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

