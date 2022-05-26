Def Leppard Rock New Music And Classic Hits On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocked their "Diamond Star Halos" single, "Take What You Want", on the May 25 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and video from the program is streaming online.
In addition, the late night show are also sharing off-air performances of three of the group's classic hits: "Rock of Ages", "Hysteria", and "Pour Some Sugar On Me."
The appearance comes in sync with the May 27 release of the new album, which mixes in the band's early 1970s influences like David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople.
Def Leppard's return to live action continues next month with the June 16 launch of a US stadium tour with Motley Crue that will see the groups alternate headlining roles throughout the 36-show series.
Watch video of the performances here.
