Def Leppard Rocks Ohio In Latest Stadium Tour Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard recently rocked Ohio with a pair of shows on their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, and the UK band are sharing new behind the scenes video from the road.
The seventh episode in the 2022 series sees the group performing in Cleveland and Cincinnati as part of the trek, which includes guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - and will wrap up in Las Vegas, NV on September 9.
Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.
Watch video from Ohio here.
