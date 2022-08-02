Def Leppard Rocks Ohio In Latest Stadium Tour Video

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Def Leppard recently rocked Ohio with a pair of shows on their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, and the UK band are sharing new behind the scenes video from the road.

The seventh episode in the 2022 series sees the group performing in Cleveland and Cincinnati as part of the trek, which includes guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - and will wrap up in Las Vegas, NV on September 9.

Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

Watch video from Ohio here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Def Leppard In The Studio For Hysteria's 35th Anniversary

Def Leppard Recap Latest Stadium Tour Shows

Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos

Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Music and Merch

News > Def Leppard