Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2022

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have debuted their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", at No. 5 on the Official Albums Chart in their native UK. The band's twelfth studio album becomes their highest-charting set in the region in 26 years, since 1996's "Slang" also launched in the No. 5 slot, according to the Official Charts Company.

Previewed with the lead single, "Kick", the 15 track album mixes the group's classic sound while giving a nod to influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

Def Leppard will team up with Motley Crue for a rescheduled US stadium tour this summer, with shows starting June 16 in Atlanta, GA. Watch the "Kick" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

