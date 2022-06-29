Def Leppard Share Behind The Scenes Video From Stadium Tour

Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are sharing behind the scenes video that has been captured during their recently launched summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison.

The second episode in the series sees the band wrapping up the first week of shows in Miami and Orlando, while the third edition catches up with group in Washington DC, New York City and Philadelphia, PA.

Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

The Stadium Tour - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and will continue with a June 30 show in Nashville, TN, a July 2 date in Jacksonville, FL and a July 5 stop in St. Louis, MO.

Watch the latest tour recap videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard Coming In 2023

Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener

Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show

News > Def Leppard