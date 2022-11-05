Def Leppard Share Blooper Reel Video 2022 Stadium Tour

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have shared a blooper reel video of moments captured from their 2022 North American Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison.

Fans will see a mix of on-stage, side-stage and backstage moments with band members from the series, which played before more 1.3 million fans and earned $173.5 million at the box office.

Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard recently announced the first series of dates for a global stadium tour in 2023

