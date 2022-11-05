.

Def Leppard Share Blooper Reel Video 2022 Stadium Tour

Bruce Henne | 11-04-2022

Def Leppard Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have shared a blooper reel video of moments captured from their 2022 North American Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison.

Fans will see a mix of on-stage, side-stage and backstage moments with band members from the series, which played before more 1.3 million fans and earned $173.5 million at the box office.

Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard recently announced the first series of dates for a global stadium tour in 2023; get more details and watch the video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Def Leppard Look Back At Favorite Memories Of The Stadium Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour

Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard Coming Next Spring

Def Leppard Conclude Stadium Tour Video Series

Def Leppard Share West Coast Video From Stadium Tour

News > Def Leppard

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more

Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party